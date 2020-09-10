Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood in Intimate Wedding

Larry David is a married man. A source confirms to ET that The Curb Your Enthusiasm star tied the knot with girlfriend Ashley Underwood. The source says the wedding was an intimate affair on Wednesday evening.

“Larry and Ashley got married! He’s a very happy man right now,” ET's source shares. People was first to report the news.

David and Underwood were introduced by Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at Cohen's birthday party in 2017, the 73-year-old comedian revealed in a New York Times interview. Underwood was a producer on Cohen's Showtime series, Who Is America?

"We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind," he shared. "Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn't want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression."

The comedian and his lady love moved in together in 2019, per David's January GQ interview. They also adopted an Australian shepherd puppy they named Bernie.

This is David's second marriage. He was previously married to Laurie David for 14 years, splitting in 2007. The two share daughters Cazzie, 26, and Romy, 24.