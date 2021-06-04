Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Split After Social Media Scandal

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley are over. A source tells ET that the 46-year-old entrepreneur and the 24-year-old NBA player "have broken up."

"Distance played a role in their split," the source says. "They are friends, but no longer together."

Pippen and Beasley were first linked in November, when he left a flirty comment on her Instagram post. The same month, they were spotted holding hands at a Miami mall.

During the social media flirting and PDA, Beasley was married to model Montana Yao, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son, Makai. E! News reported that Yao filed for divorce the same day she saw the snaps.

"Wow… I don't even know this man," Yao wrote on her Instagram Story after the pics of Beasley and Pippen were made public. "This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."

Yao later wrote on Instagram that she was "pretty confused" by the situation, adding that "there has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology."

In response to the pics, Pippen posted on her Instagram Story, writing, "Don't judge me until you know me. Don't underestimate me until you challenge me. And don't talk about me until you've talked to me."

Shortly thereafter, Pippen and Beasley displayed major PDA in Miami while celebrating his 24th birthday.

In February, Pippen defended her relationship with Beasley and stated that his marriage "wasn't a secret" when they met.

"I know a lot of people that are married and exiting. I've played that part," she told Hollywood Unlocked, alluding to her split from her estranged husband, Scottie Pippen. "So for me, if you're not being shady and you’re telling me all your stuff, I’m going to believe you."

"A lot of people are not happy in their situations and they don't want to jump ship until they see someone they like," she added. "You don't want to just shake your kids up because you might never meet someone that you actually like. You’re in a state of living in the same place, but not really together."

Pippen also said that she was not the reason for Beasley and Yao's divorce, and claimed the pair had problems before she entered the picture.

"I Googled them when I first met him... they weren’t together," she said. "They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn't thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn't the ideal situation way before me."

"... I just feel like I need to do a better job of not being public with my situation," she added. "I wasn't trying to be public with this situation, but it just went and happened that way."