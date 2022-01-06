Larsa Pippen Finalizes Divorce From Scottie Pippen More Than 3 Years After Filing

Larsa and Scottie Pippen’s marriage has finally reached the end. ET can confirm that couple has finalized their divorce over three years after the initial filing.

"I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on Dec. 15, 2021," attorney David J. Glass told ET. "All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing on successfully co-parenting their remaining minor children."

Larsa, 47 and Scottie, 56, tied the knot in 1997, and have four children together, 21-year-old Scotty, 20-year-old Preston, 17-year-old Justin, and 14-year-old Sophia. The two first announced their split in 2016.

Though the pair briefly reunited, Larsa filed for divorce in 2018. "It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating," the Real Housewives of Miami star said in a statement to ET at the time. "We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives.”

Her statement continued, "We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Larsa was most recently romantically linked to basketball player Malik Beasley in November 2020. The two split a few months later.

She is now starring on Peacock's revival of The Real Housewives of Miami.