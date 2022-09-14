Las Vegas' Route 91 Festival Shooting Documentary '11 Minutes' Releases First Trailer

Paramount+ is set to debut a four-part docuseries about the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 27. The documentary is titled 11 Minutes, which is the amount of time the gunman fired his weapon down at the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The shooting left 58 people dead and more than 800 injured.

The first trailer for the docuseries was released on Tuesday, and shows emotional interviews with survivors -- both festival attendees and first responders -- who can't hold back tears while remembering the horrific tragedy. The clip shows a glimpse of the never-before-seen police bodycam footage and 200 hours of cell phone video that will play out in the four-part series. An important part of the documentary will show the incredible way concertgoers stepped up to help one another during the 11-minute shooting.

The series will also include footage of officers as they approached the shooter’s hotel room, part of which is shown in the trailer.

In the series, country star Jason Aldean, who was onstage when the shooting happened, will also give an in-depth interview. “When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights," Aldean recalls, noting he initially thought the noise was malfunctioning equipment. "And my security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage."

SiriusXM radio host and festival emcee Storme Warren said in a press release for the series, “It’s important that people know the truth out of respect for those we lost, out of those who were injured, those who are still mentally and physically scarred … that everybody’s spirits and legacies remain intact. That friendships made that night in those 11 minutes were made for a reason. The story, to me, wasn’t about a shooter. It was about people helping each other.”

Josh Haynes,Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective, added, “People stood up at that moment and they did what needed to be done at that time to take care of those on their left and right. Those stories should be told.”

On the third anniversary of the shooting, Aldean took to social media to reflect, writing, "Hard to believe it’s been three years since Route 91. That night was probably the worst night of our lives and not a day goes by that we don’t think about the people who lost their lives and the families who have forever been affected by it. October 1st will always be a day for us that is extremely hard to relive."

"To everyone in the Route 91 family, we love u guys and we couldn’t have gotten through it without you," he continued. "#CountryStrong #Route91family #VegasStrong," the singer's post concluded."