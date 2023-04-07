'Late Late Show With James Corden' Announces Final Round of A-List Guests and Specials

James Corden is ending the Late Late Show with a bang! The celebrity guests and specials have been announced for the final 12 shows.

Ahead of signing off for good on April 26, Corden will welcome a host of A-list celebrities including Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.

Allison Janney -- who has appeared as a guest more than anyone -- will keep the record as she makes her 15th appearance. The Kardashian family, whom have each appeared separately during the duration of the show, will participate in a "Take a Break" segment.

Tom Cruise is also set to join Corden for a sketch.

K-pop super group, BLACKPINK will appeared on a new segment of Carpool Karaoke.

Ahead of the final episode, Corden's popular segment will be celebrated with the one-hour primetime special, The Last Last Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special at 10 p.m. est, followed by the final episode of the show.

Earlier this week, Corden was spotted filming a Carpool Karaoke with Adele.

ET recently spoke to the Into the Woods actor who teased what's to come.

"My last guest is going to be huge pop star," Corden told ET. "There's some really fun things to come. Twelve shows, three Carpool Karaokes, last Crosswalk the Musical. A really big bit, with I think maybe the biggest movie star in the world."

Corden said he could "cry his eyes out" thinking about the final shows. On top of that, the actor shared the mixed emotions he has experienced as he prepares to say goodbye.

"It's such an exciting feeling and terrifying and it's just excited and scared at the same time," he said. "But I think that's probably when the most exciting things happen. I haven't been this scared since I decided to take the show and move to America to do it. And that's been a life-changing experience."