Latin AMAs 2022: Lupita D'Alessio to Be Presented With Legend Award

D'Alessio will receive this recognition and perform during the awards ceremony, which will air live April 21 on Telemundo from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Legend Award is presented every year to an artist who has attained success and stood the test of time. D'Alessio has done just that, boasting more than 50 years as a successful musician and creating a unique style that has elevated her as one of Mexico's most renowned artists as well as a music superstar in Latin America. During the past five decades, she's made 60 live, studio and compilation albums, participated in 11 soap operas, and sold over 40 million albums.