Laura Benanti Welcomes Second Daughter Via Surrogate -- See the Sweet First Baby Photo

Laura Benanti is a mother of two! On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband, Patrick Brown, have welcomed their second child via surrogate.

“Please welcome to the world Louisa Georgia Benanti-Brown. On July 9th at 2:43am we were blessed with the arrival of our second daughter,” the Life & Beth actress wrote on Instagram. "Like many, the journey towards growing our family has had many challenges. However, our journey has also been marked by the privilege to pursue different paths to grow our family. Specifically, our remarkable surrogate (an angel-on-earth) who carried our precious girl and delivered her into our arms; an other-worldly generosity of spirit, body, and kindness that can never be repaid. Ella and Louisa 🌈 Rainbow babies. Rainbow sisters."

Benanti’s post was accompanied by a picture of her and Brown’s 5-year-old daughter, Ella Rose, holding her baby sister as she grabs onto her finger. In the next picture, little Louisa rests on her big sister’s lap, while Ella smiles at the camera.

In her Stories, Benanti shared a video of Ella pushing her little sister down the hospital hallway.

The actress' news was met with celebratory comments. “I’m so happy for you! Congrats! Sisters!,” Hilary Duff wrote.

“Welcome, Louisa!!!!!,” Stephanie March commented.

“Omg congrats to you and your beautiful family,” Leann Rimes wrote.

Benanti and Brown tied the knot in 2015, and announced they suffered a miscarriage the same year. In 2017, the pair welcomed Ella. In 2017, shortly after little Ella’s arrival, Benanti spoke to ET about her plan to juggle work and motherhood.

“We’re going to find out,” she said about the new balancing act. “I think it’s being choosy. In the past I’ve said, ‘Yeah, that’s great’ to stuff that maybe now I wouldn’t. I feel like anything I do is going to have to be worth being away from her. I do have to get back into my life a little bit. Certainly my priority is my daughter and I want to make sure that I’m raising her. I don’t plan on giving up my career any time soon, but I also really want to be there for my child.”