Laura Prepon Recalls Deciding to Terminate Her Pregnancy: 'I Had the Choice'

Laura Prepon is speaking out on the heels of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying that though she once made the tough decision to end a pregnancy, it was her choice.

The That '70s Show star took to Instagram and recalled "one of the worst days" of her life when she made the decision to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester.

"The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well," she wrote in her caption. "At the time - I had the choice."

Prepon continued, "Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies."

The 42-year-old actress spoke out just days after the Supreme Court ended nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights. But it's not the first time Prepon has shared her heartbreaking story. She first revealed the story in 2020 in her book, You & I As Mothers.

Prepon said she got pregnant in 2018 after she and her husband, Ben Foster, welcomed their daughter, Ella, in 2017. But their sonogram at 16 weeks revealed heartbreaking news -- a condition called cystic hygroma, a congenital malformation of the lymphatic system.

"Our neonatal specialist told us the brain was not growing and the bones were not growing," she wrote. "We were told the pregnancy would not go to full term and that my body was at risk carrying any longer."

"Ben held me as I cried," she shared. "We had to terminate the pregnancy."

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke also opened up about her own experience when she was 18 following the Supreme Court's decision.

"I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok video. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, also opened up about the choice she had to make in 2020.

"There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion," she said in her post. "I too battled with the choice in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion. It is a very private and personal experience - the way it should be."