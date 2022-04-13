Lauren Alaina Explains Why Leaving 'Beyond the Edge' Early Was the Right Decision (Exclusive)

After working hard to survive in the jungle alongside other celebrity contestants on CBS's new reality series Beyond the Edge, country crooner Lauren Alaina was forced to exit the show prematurely. According to the 27-year-old singer, it was probably for the best.

As fans saw on Wednesday's new episode of the reality survival show, Alaina ended up suffering a painful injury and was required to depart the jungle as a health and safety precaution. While she understands, she tells ET that it was still an unfortunate turn of events.

"I got disqualified, because I fell and hurt my foot," Alaina recently told ET's Matt Cohen. "I begged them to let me stay. But actually, looking back, my foot was not well for a very long time. So it was the right call."

Alaina said that all the other contestants "should be glad" that she fell and had to leave early, "Because I was gonna win. I was undefeated when I got hurt. I was crushing it."

The series follows nine celebrities as they trade "their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go beyond their comfort zone."

Joining Alaina in the jungle were Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Eboni K. Williams, Craig Morgan, Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova and NFL legend Mike Singletary.

"It's all for charity, it's all for fun. I was really sad to be leaving them," Alaina shared. "I was very happy to be getting a bed back, but [there] was true, genuine real connection."

"It was amazing to feel connection with people again, because we've had a lot of disconnecting and disconnection in the last few years," she added. "So to be able to get dropped off in the jungle and to find true, genuine love and connection, it was really inspiring."

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays on CBS and streams on Paramount+.