Lauren Bushnell Debuts Baby Bump Days After Announcing Pregnancy

Lauren Bushnell is baby bumpin'! The former Bachelor star revealed her baby bump on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, days after announcing she was expecting her first child.

Lauren first shared a snapshot of her and husband Chris Lane posing for a photo on Thanksgiving, when she was still "trying to hide the belly." (She and Chris ended up carrying their dogs in their Thanksgiving photo, to distract from her burgeoning bump.)

Next, she shared a video of herself showing off just how much her baby-to-be had grown. "Baby was really making an appearance on Thanksgiving and this was pre stuffing and turkey," she wrote.

Instagram

Instagram

Then, the blonde beauty shared a current pic, revealing that she's due in June.

Instagram

Lauren announced she was expecting on Sunday, alongside a video from her ultrasound.

"A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake," she wrote. "Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound."

"A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You 🙏," Lauren added.

