Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Star in 'Walking Dead' Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead universe is expanding once more.

Longtime stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are set to lead a new spinoff series, Isle of the Dead, AMC announced Monday. Set in the Walking Dead world, Cohan and Morgan reprise their beloved characters, Maggie and Negan. The first season, consisting of six episodes, is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

Isle of the Dead follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

Cohan and Morgan will serve as executive producers, alongside Walking Dead writer/co-executive producer Eli Jorné, who will be showrunner. Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead for AMC, will oversee the new series.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe. Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan,” said Cohan in a statement.

“I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues," Morgan added in a statement. "It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can’t wait.”

This is the latest offshoot in the ever-expanding Walking Dead world, joining Fear the Walking Dead, the recently-ended The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the upcoming Tale of the Walking Dead, a Daryl and Carol spinoff (also set for 2023) and a series of movies with original star Andrew Lincoln. The final episodes of the flagship series currently air Sundays.

