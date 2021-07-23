Lauren Lapkus Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Mike Castle

Lauren Lapkus is a mom!

The Orange Is the New Black alum gave birth to her and husband Mike Castle's first child together, a baby girl named Holly. Lapkus, 35, shared the news on Friday by posting a sweet video of their bundle of joy. In the clip, little Holly wears a blue floral onesie and has a pacifier in her mouth.

"☁️Holly☁️," the new mom simply captioned the adorable clip. Castle, 32, also posted the same video on his Instagram, adding, "Welcome to this strange world, Holly."

The Clipped co-stars got married in Oct 2018 in a simple, courthouse wedding. Their exciting news comes two months after Lapkus first announced that she was pregnant. In May, she posted a family photo in which she showed off her baby bump.

"We are expecting a baby girl this summer. I am over the moon. So grateful and happy. 💘🥲💗," she captioned the snap. The actress also wrote "#rainbowbaby 🌈," which is a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or infant loss.

Over the last couple of months, the Good Girls actress shared photos of her growing belly on her social media.

The couple join Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane, J Balvin and girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, and Braison Cyrus and wife Stella, among other celebs who recently became first-time parents.

See who else added another member to their family in the video below.