'Law & Order' Adds Mehcad Brooks for Season 22

Mehcad Brooks is seeing justice on Law & Order. The Supergirl alum has joined the cast of the upcoming 22nd season for NBC's legal drama as a detective, the network announced Monday.

Though details are being kept under wraps on his character, Brooks' casting comes just a few weeks after news that Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard in the recent revival, would not be returning.

Law & Order relaunched at the start of this year after more than a decade off the air. It returns Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy, and stars Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi.

Halevi, who plays ADA Samantha Maroun, spoke with ET ahead of the season 21 finale about the high stakes facing the team.

"The story in the final episode of season 21 is very personal to all the characters and in turn will start some new and transformative conversations,” Halevi said in May, teasing that “there also may be a shift in one of Maroun’s important relationships.”

