‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Adds Ron Cephas Jones and Vinnie Jones for Season 2

Ahead of Law & Order: Organized Crime’s return with season 2 this fall, ET has learned that Ron Cephas Jones and Vinnie Jones have joined the cast in recurring roles. The two actors join Chris Meloni, who first returned as Elliot Stabler in season 1.

According to NBC, Jones, who recently won his second Emmy for his performance on This Is Us, will play Congressman Leon Kilbride. He’s a “born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right.”

Meanwhile, Jones, the British actor famous for his roles in Snatch and Lock, Stock, & Two Smoking Barrels, has been cast as Albi Briscu, “an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country.”

Following the news, Jones took to Twitter to share his excitement about joining the series. "I've done a few days with Chris Meloni and he's absolutely brilliant -- absolutely lovin' it," he said in the video.

Finally can reveal I’m on a reoccurring role on Law and Order playing Albi the Albanian gangster 👊🏻 @lawandordertv pic.twitter.com/LemnKanHoO — Vinnie Jones (@VinnieJones65) August 3, 2021

Following Dylan McDermott’s role as Richard Wheatley, the head of a digital drug cartel who faced off with Stabler in season 1, Briscu could be season 2’s main foe, especially as Stabler and Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) unit continues to bring down various crime rings still active in and around New York City.

While the new additions are exciting, Organized Crime has yet to confirm if McDermott or other characters are officially returning for season 2 despite showrunner Ilene Chaiken teasing to ET that not all the storylines will be tied up neatly -- and that some plots and, more importantly, characters could carry over into season 2.

But she also added that “patience” is the key word to appreciating what unfolds over the course of the series, especially as Stabler finds his place back on the force.

Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime premieres on Thursday, Sept. 23 following a two-hour premiere of Law & Order: SVU’s historic 23rd season.