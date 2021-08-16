Lea Michele Endorses Beanie Feldstein's 'Funny Girl' Casting

Lea Michele is celebrating Beanie Feldstein's latest casting as the lead in Broadway's upcoming Funny Girl revival.

Feldstein announced the exciting news via Instagram last week, writing, "I went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice so sometimes dreams actually come true." Days later, Michele took to the comments section to show the Booksmart star love and support.

"Yes! YOU are the greatest star!" wrote Michele, who performed several songs from the musical while playing Rachel Berry on Glee. "This is going to be epic!!"

Feldstein will be reimagining the role of Fanny Brice, originally performed by Barbra Streisand in 1964. The Michael Mayer-directed production will mark the show's first Broadway revival in 58 years.

"The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," Feldstein said in a statement. "So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!"

Michele previously expressed interest in the role during a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When asked by a fan if she would ever appear in Funny Girl, she responded, "I hope so, I really hope so."

"We were thinking of doing it right after Glee," she revealed. "I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon. But I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon."

Feldstein is currently gearing up for fans to see her portray Monica Lewinsky in Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story. The series, which follows the real-life White House sex scandal between Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen), premieres Sept. 7 on FX. Hear more in the video below.