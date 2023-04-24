Len Goodman, 'Dancing With the Stars' Judge, Dead at 78

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement to the BBC. "A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

According to the BBC, Goodman was on hospice at his home in Kent, England, and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death on Saturday. He had bone cancer.

ABC and Disney+ released a statement to ET on Monday, saying, "Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our Dancing with the Stars family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance. We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time."

Goodman appeared as a judge on DWTS from 2005 until 2022. He also served as a founding judge on the British dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing, from 2004 to 2016. He announced his retirement from DWTSin November 2022, saying at the time, "I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, my Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."

Goodman was a former dancer himself, winning the British Championships in his 20s before ending his dancing career to become a professional judge.

Fellow DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli posted a sweet photo of himself hugging Goodman to Instagram, writing, "Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Bruno."

Goodman is survived by his wife, Sue Goodman, and son, James Goodman, and two grandchildren, Alice and Dan.