Lena Dunham Explains Awkward Kissing Photo With Brad Pitt and Shows Off the Gift He Gave Her

Lena Dunham wants to set the record straight regarding that kissing photo with Brad Pitt. The 33-year-old writer and actress appeared on Monday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she spoke about co-starring with Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the July 2019 photo from the film's London premiere where she appears to catch him off-guard with a kiss on the red carpet.

"Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress," Dunham said of the publicized moment. "I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend."

Dunham added that not only was Pitt not phased by the kiss, but he, in fact, gave her a special gift later that evening.

"Later that night, because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me," Dunham said, flashing the bling on camera. "And every time I wear it, something amazing happens."

Several months before the infamous photos were taken, Pitt helped Dunham ring in her 33rd birthday and the pair posed for pics together.

"This year I’m... wait for it... happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health and sobriety," she captioned the series of photos.

Calling Pitt a "really, really special person" on WWHL, Dunham went on to share the touching story of the first time she was on set of the Quentin Tarantino film with the Oscar winner.

"I actually had the pleasure of knowing him a little bit previously, so I wasn't going in totally blind, but when I showed up to set, I didn't have some major megastar part. I was in a really great ensemble of girls," she said. "I expected, you know, a friendly hello from Brad."

But the Girls star and creator got so much more than a hello.

"I think what happened was the best thing that's maybe ever happened to me," she admitted. "He was doing a scene where he was parking a car and he's supposed to get out and look around, and he looked around and saw me at the edge of frame and came over and picked me up and spun me around. And it was like -- it was like in one of those movies where the nerd shows up at the prom and the hottest guy at school is like, 'Would you care to dance?'"

Dunham gushed of Pitt, "He's a truly kind person who can read the room, and I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine, and he made me feel pretty cool."