Letitia Wright Says She Wishes She Said Goodbye to Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Spoken Word Poem

Letitia Wright wishes she got the chance to say goodbye to Chadwick Boseman. The 26-year-old Black Pantheractress honored her "brother" with a beautiful and heartbreaking spoken word poem on Tuesday. Boseman died last week after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Wright, who played the late actor's sister in the Marvel films, first posted a photo of Boseman with a dove emoji. She then shared the heartfelt poem, which goes into detail about her relationship with Boseman.

"I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much," she says at one point. "But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you."

The almost six-minute video ends with photos of the two together, as well as a sweet video and message. "For my brother, rest in perfect peace." Wright also posted a photo of the two hugging.

Read Wright's full spoken word poem below:

"It is written, there is nothing new under the sun.

But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine.

Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in.

Tears flowing, rivers so deep

I didn't know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.

A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm.

You always moved with grace and ease.

Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.

Words can't describe how I feel. How we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality.

I wish I got to say goodbye.

I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy.

I didn't know you were dealing with so much.

But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.

And I'll never forget the day that I met you, before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you. God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will.

But now, my heart is broken, searching for old message of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity.

I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and for more moments of me picking on you on set. Leaning my head on your shoulders in the front room as Ryan gave us notes.

I thought this would be forever. This hurts.

I'm trusting God to heal all wounds.

It is also written that all things are made new. There is light in the darkness.

Streams of living water flow, giving new life.

And all that's left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful.

You're forever in my heart."

Since news of his death broke, Boseman's Black Panther co-stars, as well as Marvel and other Hollywood stars, have paid tribute to the actor.

Michael B. Jordan also penned an emotional post, in which he said that he wished he had more time with his dear friend. Hear more of what he wrote in the video below.