Lewis Capaldi's Fans Help Finish Song After He Experiences Tourette's Tics During Show

The show must go on, and Lewis Capaldi's fans proved how much the saying rings true! During a recent performance in Frankfurt, Germany, the 26-year-old singer began experiencing a series of tics related to his Tourette's Syndrome while performing his hit, "Someone You Loved," at the end of his concert.

In a video, captured by a fan on TikTok, Capaldi is in the middle of his chart-topping hit when he begins to experience tics with his head and shoulders, causing him to step away from the microphone. As the singer realizes that he no longer can continue in the moment, the audience sweetly sings, as the band plays the song.

According to the CDC, "Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a condition of the nervous system. TS causes people to have 'tics.' Tics are sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly. People who have tics cannot stop their body from doing these things. For example, a person might keep blinking over and over. Or, a person might make a grunting sound unwillingly."

Throughout his European tour, the "Before You Go" singer has joked about the disorder onstage. In January, he took to his personal TikTok to highlight a video that was making the rounds of him having a series of tics onstage -- similar to the recent one -- to let people know he was OK.

"It's Louis here, and this video here I've seen doing the rounds a bit on TikTok," he shared from bed as the video duets next to him. "And I see a lot of people in the comments concerned because I'm twitching quite a lot, and sort of look a bit uncomfortable. I've got Tourette's so I'm just twitching quite a lot here."

The singer went on to explain that the tics are triggered by being tired and excited, two things he said he was experiencing in the moment.

"It's not an issue in the slightest. I'm absolutely fine, this just happens when I get like tired, nervous, excited, whatever. So, um, it just gets more intense. I'm not doing it now at all, because I'm lying in my bed in my pants. But this is at the end of an hour-and-a-half gig and I'm singing in front of 15,000 people. So yeah, I'm tired and I'm also very excited because this whole arena's singing my song back to me. But yeah, I'm fine, so thanks to everyone who came to the gig that night. It was incredible. Love you so much. See ya later. Come see me tic live. Come see me do it live and in person," he said.

Capaldi has been vocal about his diagnosis since he revealed he has been living with it in 2022. At the time, during an Instagram Live, the singer shared that it was a fairly new diagnosis and that he was learning how to adjust his life.

"The worst thing about it is when I'm excited I get it, when I'm stressed I get it, when I'm happy I get it. It happens all the time," Capaldi said. "Some days it's more painful than others and some days it's less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it's quite uncomfortable ... but it comes and goes."

He continued, "It's a new thing, I haven't really learned much about it -- I'm learning. I've got Botox on my shoulder to stop it moving. It worked for a bit."