Lil Nas X Returns to Work at Fast Food Chain as Chief Impact Officer

Lil Nas X's new job is giving him déjà vu. The 22-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he's been appointed the chief impact officer at Taco Bell, the fast food chain at which he had his first job.

"life has come full circle," Nas tweeted. "i officially work at taco bell again."

According to a press release about the collaboration, Nas worked at an Atlanta, Georgia, area Taco Bell back in 2017. While Nas started out as a team member, his new honorary role will allow him to collaborate on the brand experience from the inside out.

In the first two months of Nas' job, he and the brand plan to offer an exclusive experience tied to the release of his upcoming album, Montero, which will include new menu items, updates to the in-restaurant experience and a cameo in the company's breakfast campaign.

"Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans -- including its people," Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said. "This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people."

Nas will also support the Taco Bell Foundation through his new role, as he'll help announce awards to recipients of the Live Más scholarship to enable them to pursue their creative passions. He'll also be a part of yet-to-be-announced fan engagement opportunities.

"Lil Nas X is one of the most important voices of this generation," Jennifer Frommer, SVP Brand Partnerships & Commercial Sync at Columbia Records, said. "His expertise in understanding social media and youth culture alongside his skills in creating great music makes this partnership with Taco Bell exciting, brave and one of the most innovative campaigns I've had the pleasure of creating."

As part of the partnership, the fast food chain will temporarily update its slogan from "Live Más" to "Live Nas."