Lil Wayne Charged With Possessing Gun as a Convicted Felon

Lil Wayne has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida charged the 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., on Tuesday. The charge is for an incident on Dec. 23, 2019, when federal agents searched Wayne's plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Documents filed in Miami federal court allege that Wayne "knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year."

Wayne was convicted of a felony gun charge in New York back in 2009, for which he served eight months in prison.

In a statement to multiple outlets, Wayne's attorney, Howard Srebnick, said, "Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person."

Wayne is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.