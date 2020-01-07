Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Her 'Tone Deaf' Use of a Topless Pic to Advocate Justice for Breonna Taylor

Lili Reinhart is apologizing for a recent Instagram post. The 23-year-old Riverdale star took to Twitter on Monday to express regret over her "tone deaf" caption on a since-deleted Instagram pic.

According to a screenshot of the since-deleted post, Reinhart shared a pic of herself topless on the beach. In the caption of the post, she advocated for justice for Breonna Taylor, the screenshot shows.

"Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice," Reinhart wrote, per the screenshot.

Taylor was killed on March 13 after she was shot by police officers inside her home. One of the officers involved in the shooting, Brett Hankison, has since been fired. The other two officers, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, have been placed on administrative reassignment. None of the officers have been charged, despite widespread protests and calls for arrests.

"I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me," Reinhart tweeted after sharing the photo. "I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended."

"I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better," she continued. "But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive."

But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

