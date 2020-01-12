Lily Collins Responds to the Debate Over the Pronunciation of 'Emily in Paris'

Even Emily is confused! Lily Collins opened up about the controversy surrounding the pronunciation of the title of her hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris, during a Monday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 31-year-old actress responded to Netflix's claims that fans of the show have been pronouncing the title wrong, noting it's actually supposed to rhyme using the French pronunciation.

"When we were shooting in Paris, we heard people referencing it as that more often, right? Because we're in Paris, the accent, I was like, 'Oh yeah, it rhymes, that's cute,'" Collins said. "Literally forgot about it, came back home, it was never a big thing."

Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

The actress, who plays the titular character, noted that she was just as much in the dark as the rest of us when Netflix announced the intended pronunciation.

"I felt like I was one with every single other person in the world that found that out the same day," she joked. "I was like, 'Wait, have I been saying it wrong?' ... I'm like, oh my god, I fell for it! I'm Emily, and I even was saying it wrong. I feel like that's actually something Emily herself would be like, 'Well, I guess I was part of the joke.'"

Collins also opened up about Emily's signature phone case that's in the shape of a vintage camera, noting that it was actually the case of Patricia Fields, who served as a costume consultant on the series and was also responsible for the fashion on Sex and the City.

"She was like Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City had her tutu, we need to find Emily's 'tutu,'" Collins said of how the phone case came to be. "She had this amazing phone case on her neck with a big chain and we both were like, 'That's super cool.' She was like, 'It is, right? 'Cause I was thinking this could be her thing.' It kind of became Emily's tutu."

Netflix

Last month, Collins spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about the Netflix show being renewed for season 2.

"I know that we all want to get back there as soon as possible," she gushed after noting that she didn't have any details on what's to come.