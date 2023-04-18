Lily Collins Shares Predictions for the Future of 'Emily in Paris' (Exclusive)

If Lily Collins had her druthers, Emily in Paris would be like the Energizer Bunny. The show would keep going and going and going beyond season 4.

Speaking to ET's Denny Directo on Monday at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures for the ninth annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, the 34-year-old actress opened up a bit about what fans can expect in season 4 and if she can see the show go beyond that. Season 3 ended in December, and while season 4 was long ago renewed there's still no word on when fans can expect it to stream it.

Collins, who deftly portrayed the marketing genius Emily Cooper, says she doesn't know how Emily's story will unfold in season 4 but fans can expect a lot of what makes the show so riveting.

"I just know, obviously, the many cliffhangers, and there's multiple ways in which it could go," she says. "I just know that there's gonna be obviously more drama, more laughs and more fashion and more travel."

Season 3 of Emily in Paris ended in December, and it left fans with quite the cliffhanger, when Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) broke things off with Emily after finding out her history with who he thought was his mate, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Following the dramatic third season, Collins and her Emily in Paris castmates broke down some of the biggest shockers from the finale.

"I heard all the endings and thought they were alts," Collins confessed to ET in December. "Then I realized they were all the endings at once. I was like, 'Wait, there’s a wedding and then there’s a wedding that doesn’t happen or this engagement that turns into a wedding that turns into a non-wedding, which turns into a pregnancy announcement, which turns into, like, 'What the f**k? What!'"

When news came out that season 3 got the green light, it was Collins who announced it on Instagram. And, much to every fan's delight, it was doubly good news because the same announcement included that season 4 also got the green light.

As of right now, there's no word yet on whether the show will go beyond season 4, but Collins is crossing her fingers.

"I can totally see it going on and on and on, but I think we have to leave it to people and fans to watch it and love it and hope that we can get to do more," she said. "So, everyone, please love it."

In the meantime, Collins relished the opportunity to attend the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, a star-studded gala honoring acclaimed science and mathematics luminaries. She told ET that she's a mixture of both -- math and science -- and that's not just talk either.

"I was always into the arts but I loved math and science as well, usually it was more of the behavioral sciences," she said. "I actually competed in the California State Science Fair ... and I made it very far."

It's not Collins' first time at the ceremony. She's attended a few times, the last trip coming pre-pandemic.

"I love coming and supporting the Breakthrough Prize," she says. "I think it's so, so interesting to be among mathematicians, scientists, the people that are time and time again proving the most impossible to be possible."

Now, if only these mathematicians and scientists could crack the chemistry code between Emily and Gabriel.

Seasons 1-3 of Emily in Paris is streaming now on Netflix.