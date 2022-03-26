Lin-Manuel Miranda Not Attending the Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be hitting the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. The actor revealed on Saturday that he won't be attending the star-studded awards show out of an abundance of caution for public health.

"Made it to Hollywood... This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID," Miranda, 42, wrote on Twitter. "She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night."

Miranda -- who shares two sons with wife Vanessa Nadal -- added, "Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM."

Miranda is nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar at this year's show for "Dos Oruguitas" from Disney's Encanto. Meanwhile, Miranda's directorial debut, Tick, tick...BOOM!, is nominated for Best Film Editing, while star Andrew Garfield is nominated for Best Actor.

If he were to win an Oscar on Sunday, Miranda would become the 17th person to be an EGOT winner as he has already won Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards.

Additionally, it was announced on Thursday that Encanto cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during the Oscars. This will be the first live performance of the song, written by Miranda.

The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.