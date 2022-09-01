Lindsay Arnold Leaving 'DWTS' Amid 'Complicated Logistical' Family Issues, Including Pregnancy Disappointment

Lindsay Arnold is focusing on her family. The Dancing With the Stars pro has announced that she won't be returning to the ballroom this season, calling it "one of the hardest decisions to make."

Arnold says that, "ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family."

The news comes just as Sharna Burgess reveals that she, too, will be bowing out of DWTS' upcoming season 31 after welcoming her first baby on June 28.

Arnold, 28 -- who has been openly documenting her journey to conceive a second child in recent weeks -- shared the news of her departure from the show in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, posted alongside a stunning family photo with husband Samuel Cusick and daughter Sage, who turns two in November.

"You all know that my family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list!" she writes. "As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around."

Arnold doubles down on her love of the show and says that the family "exhausted every option" to pursue her continued participation, but "none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now." She also assures fans that this is not the end of her connection with DWTS.

She adds, "We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I'm sure many of you understand."

Earlier this month, Arnold tearfully addressed a heartbreaking pregnancy disappointment on TikTok.

At the start of the clip, Arnold shares the joyful moment when she received a positive pregnancy test, celebrating the news with her toddler daughter and exclaiming, "Mommy has a baby in her belly! What do you think?" The next frame cuts to a shot of Arnold crying with a caption that reads: "When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your period a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way." Sage sweetly wipes away her mom's tears and nuzzles into her shoulder.

In a recent "Life Update" video on YouTube, Arnold confirmed that she has been trying to conceive "for a while."

"I am currently trying to get pregnant," she shared in the video. "So for everyone asking about that, it's happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us."