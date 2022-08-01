Lindsie Chrisley Clarifies Why She and Dad Todd Chrisley Reconciled

Forgiving and moving forward. Lindsie Chrisley is addressing her recent reconciliation with her dad, Todd Chrisley, after the pair had been previously and publicly estranged.

Lindsie addressed the reaction to her reconnection with her father in a new episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, and explained that the decision to rebuild their relationship wasn't due to the fraud trial Todd and wife Julie Chrisley were recently convicted in.

"The most common question I think is people wanting to know if we reconnected because of the trial or because of my divorce... [but] I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever," Lindsie, 31, shared. "Nothing like that ever transpired."

While Lindsie was publicly and vehemently estranged from Todd as recently as last year, the pair seemingly mended fences earlier this year. Lindsie then testified in defense of Todd and Julie during their trial.

Lindsie said the trial was not the motivating factor in their reconciliation, but rather her own marital troubles and eventual divorce from Will Campbell -- with whom she split in July 2021 after nine years of marriage -- was the inciting incident.

"After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, ‘I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now I see it.' [And] that’s really more so how we were able to reconnect," she shared, adding that them reestablishing their father-daughter connection was "definitely because of my divorce."

Speaking with ET in September 2021, however, Lindsie stated that she'd seen her father's social media message, but didn't really feel supported because her dad never reached out to her directly.

As for Todd's past comments about her on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions -- which included that he was praying for her, Will and their 9-year-old son, Jackson -- she says she didn't listen to it in its entirety.

"Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it's triggering to me," she explained. "So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible. However, I was told many things that have been said. And it's hard not to want to respond to those things. Because some of the things that have been said either are just categorically false or maybe the intentions I don't feel are pure."

Lindsie also said at the time that she only addresses her family when she is responding to something they've said publicly. She said there was no hope for a reconciliation and that neither she, nor her son, Jackson, had any contact with them.

"There will never be a reconciliation," she said. "I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I'm going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out."

In August 2021, Todd said he was open to the possibility of reconciliation, telling ET, "I pray to God every day. It has been the hardest thing because I don't know where you go from that... When you've had a child that you have loved the way that Lindsie has been loved, and this happens. All I can do is pray that God blesses her, and God gives her peace of mind and that God restores what can be restored."

In early June, Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. In addition, Julie was convicted of wire fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars face up to 30 years in jail.

The trial and subsequent conviction came after Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use. Todd and Julie turned themselves in shortly thereafter, denying wrongdoing and entering a plea of not guilty. At the time, Todd claimed that a disgruntled former employee had set out to convince the U.S. Attorney's office that the Chrisleys were responsible for committing financial crimes.

