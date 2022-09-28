Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Romance a Year After Will Campbell Breakup

Lindsie Chrisley has found love again! On Wednesday, the former Chrisley Knows Best star and her new beau went Instagram official.

“I prayed for you,” the 33-year-old wrote. “He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet. It has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship. I’ve learned that I’m truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what’s perfect anyway?”

Next to the caption was a video montage featuring Lindsie and her boyfriend, whose face remained mostly hidden in every picture as he kissed her.

“God’s plan is always the best. Sometimes the process is painful and hard. But don’t forget when God is silent, he is doing something good for you,” she continued. “I can’t wait to see how we grow together in all aspects as this relationship has opened my eyes to so many things in life. For the first time in a long time, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Lindsie didn’t reveal any further details about her relationship, including her new man’s name.

The reality star’s father, Todd Chrisley, took to the comments to share his excitement.

“I’m so happy for you both and love you with all my heart, God is good and always on time,” he wrote.

Lindsie's younger sister, Savannah, also chimed in. “I’m so happy for you… I can’t wait until I find the one that made it all worth it ❤️ I’m so proud of you! I love you,” she added.

Lindsie's announcement comes one year after she announced that she and her husband, Will Campbell, were ending their relationship after nine years of marriage.

During the course of their relationship, which began in 2009, they welcomed their 9-year-old son, Jackson.