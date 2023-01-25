Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Thanks Fans for Their Support After Her Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother is appreciative of the love following her tragic death. Navarone Garibaldi -- the 35-year-old son of Priscilla Presley and her ex, Marco Garibaldi -- took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of himself blowing a kiss at the camera.

"Thank you all so much for the support," Navarone wrote. "Truly grateful for all of you."

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 54. On Sunday, a public memorial was held for her at Graceland in Memphis Tennessee, and Navarone attended along with his mother and other family members.

Navarone Garibaldi/Instagram Stories

The Brazilian-American musician previously posted a tribute to his late sister, implying that they had a strained relationship.

"Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone captioned a throwback photo of Lisa Marie and himself as a young child. "I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. Regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔"

Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland alongside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, as well as her father, Elvis Presley, who died in 1977. Following the memorial, Priscilla tweeted her thanks to fans and supporters.

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Navarone Garibaldi David Becker/WireImage

"Thank you all for your condolences. You have touched me with your words," she wrote in her first post since her daughter's death. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."