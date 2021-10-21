Lisa Rinna Says Scott Disick's Alleged DM Scandal 'Didn't Help' His Relationship With Amelia Hamlin

Lisa Rinna is shedding some light on what led to her daughter, Amelia Hamlin's, recent split from Scott Disick. The couple called it quits in September and on part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special, Lisa opened up about their breakup.

When asked who initiated the split between the 20-year-old model and the 38-year-old reality star, Lisa quipped, "I think you just have to read the press and... Amelia did!"

While she didn't necessarily approve of the romance, Lisa said her daughter decided to end things "all on her own."

Host Andy Cohen specifically asked Lisa if Scott's alleged direct messaging scandal -- in which he disparaged his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's, PDA with her new man, Travis Barker -- had anything to do with Amelia's decision to dump Scott.

"Well, I don't think that was helpful," Lisa replied. "There's never one reason why, I think, people split up. You know, now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal."

Lisa also shared that she "warned" Amelia and Scott that she had made comments about them prior to the latest season of RHOBH airing.

"I mean, listen, people are still human, and I think it still hurts people's feelings when you say something that isn't necessarily flattering," she explained, noting that Scott was actually "very nice" when she met him, and they hung out three times prior to his split from Amelia.

Kyle Richards was also asked if the Kardashian family ever confronted her about her negative comments surrounding Scott, considering her longtime friendship with Kris Jenner.

"They never said anything about it. I did feel bad about it right after, because, you know, I do know all of them," Kyle admitted. "But, I mean, Amelia's 20, and I'm a mom of daughters. So, I wouldn't approve if I were in Lisa's shoes, but I knew that she had no control over that."