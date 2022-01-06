'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff’s Reveals His Farm Caught Fire

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is breathing a sigh of relief, after his Oregon-based farm came away mostly unscathed following a fire that threatened his 110-year-old structure.

The 60-year-old TLC personality revealed a fire broke out in the chicken barn Tuesday morning, with flames shooting as high as 6-feet and thick smoke billowing from all sides. Roloff took to Instagram and posted a series of videos and pictures showing the aftermath at his farm, which is located around 15 miles west of Portland.

"Never a dull moment here on the farm," Roloff kicked off his lengthy Instagram caption, documenting the calamity. He thanked his friend for pushing him to have many fire extinguishers on the farm. Roloff's farm hand, Jason, also got huge kudos from the reality TV star who, along with local firefighters, managed to save the farm. There was only some interior damage, Roloff said.

As for what triggered the fire, Roloff wrote it was caused by a light falling to the ground, which likely happened when the chickens rushed out of the automatic door that morning. Roloff added none of his chickens suffered injuries.

Roloff Farms is a fixture in the long-running TLC show. So much so, it's where Roloff's ex-wife, Amy, got married last year to Chris Marek. Roloff and Amy filed for divorce in 2015 after 27 years of marriage.

Amy and Chris spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura about having their wedding on the farm, with Amy also revealing it was Roloff's idea to offer the farm as a wedding venue.

"Roloff Farms wasn't always an absolute 'no,' regardless. It was on the back-burner, a plan B type of thing, because we did have other places where we were looking at," Amy explained. "And then by the time we picked a date, those other places went by the wayside. So, Roloff Farms rose to the top.

"But, to Chris's credit, he really helped me see it in a different perspective," Amy continued. "I mean, I've raised my kids there. I've been on that farm for many, many years, but it's also where we met. It's also where our relationship grew and became what it was. So to solidify it, and start our married life with our wedding there, and then going off into the sunset, makes sense."