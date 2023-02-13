'Little People, Big World' Star Zach Roloff Gives Health Update After Emergency Brain Surgery

Zach Roloff is officially on the mend! On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star took to Instagram to give his followers an update after undergoing emergency brain surgery last week.

"Hey everyone I am back home and recovering! Thank you to everyone who has reached out or came by the house to support Tori and the kids. ❤️ It’s been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery," the 32-year-old wrote next to a photo of him laying on the couch with his three children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Zach went on the elaborate about the procedure and thank his wife, Tori Roloff, his mother, Amy Roloff, and medical professionals for all of their help.

"I had a shunt revision surgery after getting really sick," he added. "The shunt is always been something I’ve had but became very real this past week for our family. Thank you to @toriroloff for being the rock this week in our family and rallying the kids. My mom for coming up twice in the night so I could go to the ER. And the doctors and nurses at the hospital who advocated for me and continue to advocate and care for their patients every day. I’m happy to be home but thinking about everyone still in the ER, ICU or Neurology that can’t be home yet."

According to Johns Hopkins University, "A shunt is a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain (or occasionally in the spine) to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed. Shunt procedures can address pressure on the brain caused by hydrocephalus and relieve its symptoms such as gait difficulty, mild dementia and lack of bladder control."

Zach's update comes three days after Tori revealed that he had to undergo emergency surgery.

"Not exactly how we saw our week going…Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering," the mother of three wrote next to pictures of her husband in the hospital bed. "Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them! We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach’s needs!"

Tori continued, "Thank you to our friends and family who have all reached out asking to help. We feel so loved and supported by you. Also shout out to @amyjroloff for holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours. I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines! You’re a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rock star. I’m so proud of you. Jeremiah 17:14 #storyofzachandtori."