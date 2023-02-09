'Little People, Big World' Star Zach Roloff Has Emergency Brain Surgery

Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff is doing well following emergency brain surgery. On Thursday, Zach's wife, Tori Roloff, gave her followers an update after her husband got out of surgery to repair a shunt in his brain.

"Not exactly how we saw our week going…Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering," the mother of three wrote. "Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them! We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach’s needs!"

Tori's post was led with a photo of Zach, 32, lying in a hospital bed. In the following picture, the reality TV star looked a little more alert as he smiled for the camera.



Tori continued, "Thank you to our friends and family who have all reached out asking to help. We feel so loved and supported by you. Also shout out to @amyjroloff for holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours. I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines! You’re a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you. Jeremiah 17:14 🤍#storyofzachandtori."

According to Johns Hopkins, "A shunt is a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain (or occasionally in the spine) to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed. Shunt procedures can address pressure on the brain caused by hydrocephalus and relieve its symptoms such as gait difficulty, mild dementia and lack of bladder control."

On Wednesday, Zach's father, Matt Roloff, took to Instagram to asks for prayers.

"Family has been in constant contact and communication," Matt wrote. "We are all praying for zach as he undergoes a important shunt revision. He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest… all prayers up please for Zachs successful recovery."

Matt's message was shared alongside a picture of Zach and his two oldest children, Jackson and Lilah, playing by a Christmas tree.

Matt's message followed Tori's since-deleted Instagram Story that announced his surgery.

"Sorry I left you all hanging yesterday," she wrote in regard to missing a social media engagement. "We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning."

Tori said she was hesitant to share the news, but she wanted prayers.

"I believe strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow…," she wrote. "They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge! Any prayers are greatly appreciated."

Tori and Zach share three children -- Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 10 months.

The same day, Zach's mother, Amy Roloff, shared that she would have to cancel her weekly Instagram Live, as she had to watch Zach and Tori's children while they are at the hospital.

"You have to rise to the occasion and I'm happy to be able to," Amy said in a since-deleted Instagram Story. "I'm over here watching the grandkids for Zach and Tori. Zach is in the hospital he has to go through some surgery, so we are just hoping and wishing for the best with lots of prayers. So if you feel like praying I would so so appreciate it for their family. I'm a firm believer in the power of prayer and the good lord answers them, regardless, he answers them."

Zach's surgery comes after Tori hinted at the couple and their family's departure from the TLC series. In December, when asked how long she and Zach plan to be on the series, the mother of three shared that their time on the series may be coming to an end.

"I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to enjoy it while it's here!" Tori posted. Giving a reason for their possible departure, she added that it would be because of "all the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them."