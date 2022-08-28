Lizzo Addresses Fat-Shaming Comments While Taking Home Video For Good at the MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo is not here for fat-shaming. The chart-topping singer directly addressed comic Aries Spears' comments about her body while taking home the trophy for Video For Good at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

During a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue, the 47-year-old took jabs at Lizzo's appearance and even put down the women who support her and are inspired by her confidence.

"I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji," he said on the YouTube channel. "She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man. Come on, yo."

"I’m sorry. Listen, I ain’t the most in-shape n***a in the world but I still, when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking -- I think I’m at least handsome -- you get p***y." he continued. "But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble."

Lizzo clapped back in the best way, by not clapping back at all.

"I want to thank say thank you so much for supporting me and loving on me," she said before addressing the haters. "And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press...You know what? I'm not gonna say nothing."

"They be like, Lizzo, why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?" Lizzo continued, before having an epic drop-the-mic moment. "'Cause bitch I'm winning, hoe. Big bitch is winning, hoe!"

"Best revenge is your paper, bitch!" she added before leaving the stage.

Earlier in the night, Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love as she added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night's awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)."

After singing a few bars of her No. 1 hit "About Damn Time," Lizzo took viewers back to 1988, channeling Tom Hanks in the movie, Big, as she played a light-up floor piano with her feet. Launching into her new single "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," Lizzo had the crowd singing, and bopping their heads along to the catchy as she danced in a bubblegum pink ensemble against a backdrop of dozens of miniature Lizzos.

The 34-year-old dropped the single earlier this month, along with a hilarious video she co-directed with Christian Breslauer -- who also handled the video for the singer's chart-topping hit, "About Damn Time." The video serves as a spiritual follow-up to Lizzo's visual for "Truth Hurts," which ends with Lizzo and her double joining in holy matrimony and celebrating with a joyous party. The new video has Lizzo running away from her wedding to herself and taking a solo drive in the desert. She winds up with her car backfiring and running into a motorcycle-riding Tyson Beckford -- which no one would complain about.

Both "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)" and "About Damn Time" are singles from the singer's critically acclaimed new album, Special. The new project earned Lizzo four nods at this year's VMAs -- including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

It's been three years since the singer gave a show-stopping, booty-popping and wildly empowering performance at the VMAs, and she's come back with a bang. Before her performance, Lizzo walked the red carpet in a voluminous dark-blue gown. Rocking dramatic dark lip color and retro-classic 'do, Lizzo radiated with a stunning pop-gothic ensemble.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

