Lizzo Is Loving Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA: 'Let Me Get in the Middle of That'

Lizzo is team Kravis and she doesn't care who knows it. The 34-year-old singer made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday night and didn't hold back when discussing current pop culture news.

During a round of Cohen's game, "About damn time or don't waste my time," the host brought up Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's highly-publicized PDA. "Let me get in the middle of that," Lizzo quickly replied.

"I sat with them at the Met Gala and I fully enjoyed it," Lizzo added. "So, it's about damn time they call me."

Lizzo likely saw no shortage of affectionate moments between Barker and Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala in May. While walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the 43-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old drummer couldn't keep their hands -- or mouths -- off each other. The pair posed for photos and even made out right in front of the cameras.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Days later, Kardashian and Barker legally wed in a California courthouse. They later traveled to Italy for a larger, weekend-long celebration with family and friends, and shared images from the romantic ceremony on Instagram. A source told ET that the duo were over the moon following their wedding in Italy.

"Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be happier," the source said. "The whole weekend has been amazing and their Italy wedding is everything they ever wanted. Their friends and family are all so thrilled for them and can see how in love they are. Kourtney feels incredible and believes that Travis is the love of her life. She has never felt like this before. She feels like she found her soulmate and best friend."

Lizzo, meanwhile, is continuing to heat things up with her beau, Myke Wright, whom she confirmed she was still seeing in April. The pair recently made their red carpet debut at a FYC event for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in June.

"Ima boss ass b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch💅🏾 #FYC," Lizzo captioned a series of pictures from the event on Instagram, three of which included Wright.

On Monday, Wright gushed over Lizzo alongside a photo from her new album, Special.

"An incredible album by one of the greatest artists of our time," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.