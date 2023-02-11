Lizzo Recalls Sneaking in Flasks at the GRAMMYs and Getting 'So Drunk' With Adele

Lizzo was rolling in deep at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards after finding out from Adele they'd be sitting next to each other at the ceremony. She snuck in three flasks for her and Addie.

The "About Damn Time" singer appeared on the Elvis Duran Show and shared the moment Adele called her and told her they would be seated at the same table for the ceremony in Los Angeles. And it was after finding out that tidbit when Lizzo says she decided she would come prepared with some booze.

"I had zero say in where I was sitting [at the GRAMMYs] but Adele had 100 percent say in where she was sitting," Lizzo explained. "So, therefore, Adele FaceTimed me like when I was in GRAMMY rehearsal a few days before and she was like, 'Oh my God, oh my God. We're sitting next to each other!'"

"Well, great because I wanted to sit next to you," Lizzo recalled telling Adele.

She then went on to say she snuck in three flasks, filled with tequila and sauvignon blanc, which was for Adele.

"I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers," Lizzo admitted.

But all that drinking had them in a bit of a daze.

"I legitimately was so drunk, like me and Adele were drinking so much we didn’t even really know what the categories were," quipped Lizzo. "At this point, like, we were like, 'Did they do Best New Artist?' We didn't even know. And when it was time and they would call our names, we would just be like, 'Smile, smile.' So when they called my name I was actually in total shock because I didn't even expect to win at all, let alone in a big [category]."

Lizzo won Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," beating out Adele ("Easy On Me"), Abba ("Don't Shut Me Down"), Beyonce ("Break My Soul"), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous), Brandi Carlile feat. Lucious (You And Me On The Rock"), Doja Cat ("Woman"), Steve Lacy ("Bad Habit"), Kendrick Lamar ("The Heart Part 5") and Harry Styles ("As It Was").

Later in the show, before the Album of the Year winner was announced, it was Lizzo who captured a special moment with Harry Styles. She shared a picture of her and Styles posing for a selfie and she wrote, "Moments before Album of the Year."

Lizzo then had her camera turned on Styles as he took home the night's biggest award for Harry's House. Lizzo also had her camera on the singer as he reacted to his major win.