'Locke & Key' Season 2 First Look: An Awkward Love Triangle Heats Up (Exclusive)

After a lengthy break between seasons, Netflix's Locke & Key is back.

ET exclusively premieres an exclusive clip from season 2, which drops Friday, and it seems a love triangle goes sideways after two of the involved parties get into a massive fight.

In the sneak peek, Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Scot (Petrice Jones) get into a heated argument about why he attacked Gabe (Griffin Gluck), and as one can imagine, the "conversation" doesn't end well.

When Scot alludes to the fact that Gabe may have been in on the music box scheme, prompting them to get into a fight, Kinsey gets defensive. "He's the only one who has something to gain from doing something like that!" Scot exclaims.

"You think he's jealous of you?" Kinsey asks, a bit annoyed.

"Maybe!" Scot replies. "Maybe he doesn't like that you and I are able to stay friends after everything."

"Gabe defended you, even after you pushed him to the ground. He thought he should give you a pass," Kinsey defends, bringing him to scoff at the memory and only angers her even more.

"Come on, Kinsey! You know me... You know me," Scot says, trying to get through to her. "How well can you really say you know Gabe?"

Good question! Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

The YA fantasy series stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Bill Heck, Thomas Mitchell Barnett, Coby Bird, Jesse Camacho, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Hallea Jones, Aaron Ashmore, Liyuo Abere and Brendan Hines. It is based on the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

Locke & Key follows the three Locke siblings and their mother who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens -- and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Locke & Key drops new episodes Friday, Oct. 22 on Netflix. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.