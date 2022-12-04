Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)

Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do.

The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.

"We were DMing each other, because I was trying to keep it a secret," Love said, implying that it wasn't easy to stay silent with such exciting news. "I was like... 'OK, Auntie Loni is gonna be quiet!'"

"But I just loved the way that she did it, and we're so happy for her, and she's happy and healthy, and that's what matters," Love added. "Congratulations, Keke!"

As for whether or not she's down to help baby sit in the future, Love exclaimed, "Yes, I am!"

Palmer kicked off her Saturday Night Live debut by announcing her pregnancy and revealing her adorable baby bump on the Studio 8H stage.

She took the stage for her monologue wearing an tight-fitting blazer that seemingly tried to hide her baby bump -- but she used the platform to announce her exciting baby news.

"I'm especially glad to be here, though, because there's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I want to set the record straight -- I am," she declared while simultaneously pulling open her jacket and revealing her baby bump.

After her time hosting, Palmer took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude with the show's cast and crew, as well as with her family and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

"This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together," Palmer wrote. "Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me. Thank you @noraradd for being my spiritual sister as ALWAYS! You feel me my little Pisces moon 🥹. Thank you to my team who have been constantly reaching and moving mountains to extend the reaches of my gift, and thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"