'Loot' Preview: Maya Rudolph and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Make a Smoldering New Friend (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of the Apple TV+ comedy Loot, Maya Rudolph’s character Molly finds herself being recognized for her ongoing charity work. In ET’s exclusive sneak peek of “The Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards,” Molly and Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) make a smoldering new friend at the bar.

After the two women, who are still navigating life working together at Molly’s charity, are forced to wait at the bar before someone takes their order, a striking stranger played by Olivier Martinez offers to pour them some cocktails. It turns out this man is Jean-Pierre Voland, a wealthy man whose family owns the vodka that the women are now drinking.

Not only does the clip formally introduce Martinez, who has a recurring role on season 1, but it shows the playful banter between Rudolph and Rodriguez, which holds the hilarious comedy together.

While speaking to ET, the two opened up about the bond they formed on and off screen while making the series. “I feel like chemistry is so undervalued when it comes to putting a show together,” Rudolph said. “And when you can find it, you’re so lucky, you know. Michaela Jaé and I had never worked together before, but I felt very connected to her.”

Rodriguez “has such an undeniable warmth even as she was delivering these lines that were strong and tough. There was something so lovable about this person coming through the screen,” Rudolph continued. “That’s been such a joy knowing that we hit it off right away.”

“I’m so glad I got an opportunity to be with people who I’ve always dreamed of being with,” Rodriguez added. “I never thought in a million years I would be sharing a space with Maya Rudolph. Like, ‘Wow, look at us now.’ And I’m thankful.”

Luckily for both performers and fans alike, Loot has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced this week as the workplace comedy created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard reached its halfway point of season 1.

“Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented Loot cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can’t wait for season 2.”

Until then, fans can watch episode six, “The Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards,” when it premieres Friday, July 15 on Apple TV+.