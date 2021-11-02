Lori Loughlin To Complete Her 100 Hours of Community Service This Week

Lori Loughlin is finishing up her court-mandated community service. ET has learned that Loughlin, whose ordered service hours were a result of her role in the college admissions scandal, "has been doing her court ordered community service at Project Angel Food and is completing her 100 hours there this week."

The Los Angeles-based organization prepares and delivers over one million medically tailored meals each year, free of charge to homes of men, women, and children affected by life-threatening illnesses.

Brad Bessey, Project Angel Food's Head of Communications, tells ET in an exclusive statement, "A court cannot order the level of excellence, hard work, and kindness Lori Loughlin brought to her community service at Project Angel Food preparing and delivering life-saving meals to critically ill people."

Last August, a judge accepted Loughlin's plea deal, which stipulated that she serve two months in prison, be under two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service. She began her sentence in October and was released less than two months later.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving his five-month prison sentence for his role in the scandal. As part of his plea deal, Giannulli will also have two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 22-year-old Isabella and 21-year-old Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

Last month, a source told ET that, following her release from prison, Loughlin has had her team "put out feelers" for potential jobs. "[Lori] would love to start working again one day, but she is scared people won't work with her," the source said.

The source added that Loughlin "still has to remind herself that if anything good came out of all this it's [her and her daughters'] closeness and renewed faith in their tight-knit family."