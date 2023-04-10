Lotus Band Member Chuck Morris and His 20-Year-Old Son Found Dead 3 Weeks After Disappearance

The bodies of Chuck Morris, a musician best known as the percussionist for the band Lotus, and his son, Charley, were recovered 24 days after the pair disappeared during a kayaking trip in Arkansas, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office began its search for Morris and his son after they were reported missing on March 16, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the bodies were recovered thanks to technology and efforts from Carroll County Mennonite Disaster Service and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team out of Tennessee, who used remote-operated underwater vehicles in a "challenging environment" that passed depths of 180 feet.

"Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men," the sheriff's office said.

"Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure," the sheriff's office said.

The pair went missing during a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake, a reservoir in the northwestern corner of the state, in mid-March, prompting an expansive recovery effort was launched.

The effort included dive crews, boats, dogs and more from several agencies, according to Benton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Shannon Jenkins.

But days into the search the operation became a recovery effort.

"This lake is a serious challenge to search but we're doing everything we can," Tony Wade, director of operations for Cajun Coast Search and Rescue told CBS Colorado.

Water temperatures in the lake had dropped to the 30s and 40s in the days following the kayakers' disappearance, CBS Colorado reported. People can only survive for a maximum of about 90 minutes in water that's between 35 and 40 degrees, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary.

"You'd instantly go into shock," Wade said. "This is 100 percent a recovery."

Within days of the disappearance, other members of Lotus said they feared Morris and his son were dead.

"We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck & Charley has moved to a recovery. With help from K9 teams, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temp, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far," the band wrote on Twitter on March 21.

"While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley's lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people," the band added.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Sunday, April 9 at 9:27 p.m. ET. Emily Mae Czachor contributed reporting.