Loungewear Trends of 2020: Tie-Dye, Sweatsuits and More Styles Celebs Loved

Many of us spent most of the year at home as the world followed safety precautions amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Instead of dressing to leave the house for the day, we stayed put inside, whether that meant working from home, attending school virtually, deep cleaning our space or merely trying to stay calm during this unprecedented year.

One thing's for sure -- comfortable clothes (and face masks) took over our daily wardrobe as we swapped our jeans and shirts for sweatshirts and joggers as loungewear became the sought-after shopping category in 2020.

Looking back on the year in fashion, we've gathered the biggest loungewear trends that were worn on repeat, including celebs who shared their at-home looks on social media.

From the ubiquitous tie-dye trend to the growing popularity of sweatsuits, see ET Style's selection of the top loungewear trends of 2020 and shop our favorite styles below.

Tie-Dye

There's no doubt tie-dye was one of the biggest trends of 2020 -- the groovy, colorful style was everywhere. Stars like Hailey Bieber wore the throwback trend non-stop and so did we. Tie-dye was iterated in different types of lounge clothing and accessories from hoodies and joggers to slippers and dresses. Choose from a variety of shades whether you want something subtle and muted or bright and bold.

Good American

Nordstrom

>Good American

If you like a subtle tie-dye look, this oversized crewneck and sweatpant pair from Khloe Kardashian's Good American is a winner.

SWEATSHIRT

SWEATPANTS

Old Navy

Old Navy

>Old Navy

A T-shirt dress is stylish and casual. We love this pink one from Old Navy. It's the perfect nap dress, too.

REGULARLY $34.99

Emu Australia

Urban Outfitters

>Emu Australia

Plush, fuzzy slippers with criss-cross straps are so on-trend, even more so with the tie-dye, like this Emu Australia pair.

Wild Fable

Target

>Wild Fable

Score this cropped hoodie and high-waist sweatpants from Target's Wild Fable for only $18 and $22, respectively.

HOODIE

SWEATPANTS

Summersalt

Summersalt

>Summersalt

These Summersalt super-soft French terry crewneck sweatshirt and drawstring joggers are made with eco-friendly TENCEL fabric.

CREW

JOGGER

Matching Sets

For an at-home outfit that's comfortable and put-together, matching sets with fashion-forward flair and stylish details are the ideal choice. Options range from a set of bralette and high-waisted shorts like Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS to a ribbed top and flared pants. Matching sets are guaranteed to make you look like you've put in effort even if you're just chilling on the couch.

SKIMS

SKIMS

>SKIMS

The Cozy Collection from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS was a hit during quarantine for their chic, snuggly matching sets.

BRALETTE

SHORT

Boohoo

Boohoo

>Boohoo

From the on-trend cream shade to the cozy, fuzzy fabric, this Boohoo lounge ensemble is the epitome of chic.

REGULARLY $75

ASOS

ASOS

>ASOS

Expectant moms can stay comfy in this sage ribbed set from ASOS, featuring a long-sleeve top and bottoms. Matching shorts are also an option for $26.

SWEATSHIRT

SWEATPANTS

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal

>Nasty Gal

How sweet is this fluffy knit cardigan and shorts set with pearl buttons? Shop it for under $23 at Nasty Gal.

REGULARLY $56

Mango

Mango

>Mango

If you want to be polished and comfy, try this Mango ribbed tank and coordinating flared pants. Throw on a chunky cardigan or a blazer for Zoom meetings.

TOP

TROUSERS

Sweatsuits

The ultra-comfy sweatsuit was the work-from-home uniform this year. The athletic-inspired outfit consisting of a sweatshirt and pair of sweatpants was a top choice, like this ensemble worn by Kylie Jenner.

Missguided

Missguided

>Missguided

A classic sweatsuit with pockets from Missguided.

REGULARLY $57

Cotton On

Cotton On

>Cotton On

Cotton On has a myriad of sweatsuit options that are cool and affordable.

REGULARLY $29.99 (CREW)

REGULARLY $24.99 (PANT)

Nike

Nike

>Nike

Invest in this Nike sweatsuit made from recycled polyester fibers. Inspired by Smith Rock State Park in Oregon, the ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" style is made to keep warm air in while being lightweight and breathable. It's the perfect cozy winter outfit whether you're outdoors or indoors.

SWEATSHIRT

PANTS

Forever 21

Forever 21

>Forever 21

We love the unique quilted detail of this Forever 21 hoodie and joggers.

REGULARLY $27.99 (HOODIE)

JOGGERS

Pajamas

The classic pajama set got more wear as daytime dressing and sleepwear blurred together. Modern, sleek and fashion-forward designs were seen on celebs like Gabrielle Union. Whether they're plaid, striped, patterned or monochrome, stylish pajamas simultaneously look relaxed and polished.

Lauren Ralph Lauren

Macy's

>Lauren Ralph Lauren

There's nothing like a red plaid pajama to get you in the festive mood! This Lauren Ralph Lauren style would make a great gift.

Eloquii

Eloquii

>Eloquii

We are obsessed with this striped lounge jumpsuit from Eloquii. This one-piece has the look and feel of luxe silky pajamas while appearing so put-together. Definitely Zoom-worthy.

REGULARLY $139.95

Ekouaer

Amazon

>Ekouaer

Can't go wrong with a timeless buttoned pajama with contrast piping. This Ekouaer pajama set is a bestseller on Amazon and has over 4,500 ratings.

Cosabella

Shopbop

>Cosabella

Try a fun print like this leopard pattern from Cosabella.

Lunya

Lunya

>Lunya

Treat yourself or a loved one to a luxurious silk pajama set from Lunya, known for their 100% silk designs that are washable. This set comes with a boxy cropped shirt and comfortable, roomy pants with side slits.