'Love Is Blind' Alum Lauren Speed Accuses Show of Cutting Out 'All the Black Women'

Like many others, Lauren Speed-Hamilton is digging deep into the new season of Netflix's Love Is Blind, and she has some thoughts for the streamer.

The dating show alum took to social media on Monday to criticize the series for having limited scenes with Black women in its third season.

The show's third season cast featured 15 women -- Alexa, Amanda, Ashley, Brannigan, Charita, Chelsey, Colleen, Jessica, Kalekia, Kimberlee, Loren, Nancy, Raven, Valerie and Zanab -- and of those 15, only five were shown to get engaged on the show: Alexa with Brennon, Nancy with Bartise, Colleen with Matt, Zanab with Cole and Raven with Sikiru.

Speed-Hamilton -- who married Cameron Hamilton during the season 1 finale in 2018 -- wrote on Twitter that she didn't like how "LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show…"

"I know it's slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway," she continued. "Y'all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show."

When one user asked Speed-Hamilton, "How do you think they choose what makes the final show," she replied, "It's couples that get engaged that aren't even shown sometimes. I think they only show what they deem most entertaining."

When asked what production does with couples who aren't deemed "entertaining," Speed-Hamilton claimed that they "send em home and stop filming them."

A fan noted that viewers "deserve to know more about and for these women to be featured instead of the camera simply panning over them," including photos of four Black contestants.

ET has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Love Is Blind has faced similar criticism in the past over what it does or doesn't air during the season. Earlier this year, the show’s co-host, Vanessa Lachey, drew backlash when trying to address the show's lack of body diversity.

Lachey suggested that contestants who don't fit the body types of those usually highlighted in dating reality TV shows are "insecure," preventing them from making strong enough connections.

"Their whole life they've been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we're in, that they're so afraid to be themselves," she told Insider. "I wonder if they truly don't have enough time in those two weeks to find themselves, A, and then be themselves to then find that spouse."

Love Is Blind's creator Chris Coelen defended the team's decision-making process to Variety, saying, "I think it's very funny for people to say, 'Oh, you put somebody who was, you know, heavier in there, and then you just didn't follow them.' It's not like anybody wants that to happen or doesn't want that to happen. What I want to have happen is just to be true to the experiment."

"You put people in there. They can't see each other. If they fall in love, then we follow it and if they don't, we don't," he added.

New episodes of Love Is Blind dropped Wednesday, with more set to drop on Nov. 2.