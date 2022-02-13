'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Everything We Know

With Love Is Blind seasons 1 and 2 topping the Netflix charts, it's no surprise that a third season is already slated to hit the streaming service. But what might come as a surprise is that the reality dating show could be returning sooner than fans think.

"We shot season 3 already," co-host Vanessa Lachey told ET in September while at the Emmy Awards with her husband and co-host, Nick Lachey.

Season 2 wrapped earlier this month with a reunion special, in which contestant Kyle Abrams confessed his love for co-star Deepti Vempati, despite choosing Shaina Hurley in the pods. The pair have been spotted out together multiple times since and have continued to flirt back and forth on social media, sparking fan interest in their post-show love story.

So with all this romantic success from the series, fans are understandably curious about a potential season 3.

Here's everything we know thus far:

Season 3 Has Filmed

In addition to Vanessa confirming to ET that season 3 has already been shot, the show's creator, Chris Coelen, also toldMetro UK that filming had finished in February.

"Every season is totally unique. Season 3 is a very different being than either season 1 or season 2," he shared.

Premiere Date

While Netflix has not announced an official premiere date, Variety reports that season 3 will likely air within the next year. It was filmed directly after season 2, which wrapped shooting in spring 2021.

Location

While season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and season 2 featured couples from Chicago, Illinois, season 3 will highlight Dallas, Texas, Variety reports.

Season 3 Will Feature Male and Female Contestants Looking for Love

In season 1, contestant Carlton Morton revealed that he is bisexual after getting engaged to Diamond Jack, which led to the end of their engagement. Season 2 did not feature any openly bisexual cast members.

For the third season, there will again be 15 men and 15 women vying for each other's affections. However, the show's creator has expressed an interest in a potential sexually fluid season sometime in the future.

"I love to tell stories. All kinds of people have all kinds of interesting stories. To be able to tell as many different kinds of stories as we can, I think is great and something to aspire to," Coelen told Variety. "If there was a fluid version, everyone would have to be completely isolated from everyone else because everyone would be an option. Is that something that we could do? In its current form, I think it’s difficult because of the way that everything is structured. You wouldn’t be hanging out in the lounges with people because those people could be possible love interests for you. So certainly, I’ve thought about it, and what I will tease you with is that we want to be representative in all kinds of ways and we are figuring out ways to do that."

What Fans Can Expect

The unexpected, of course! When ET spoke with Nick Lachey in February, he opened up about the challenges the contestants face in the pods.

"They're going through an emotional kind of washing machine," he told ET. "They're just getting tumbled, tumbled, tumbled, and hopefully for some -- I can’t reveal too much -- hopefully for some that results in some clean laundry at the end of the day, and for others maybe they're still in the spin cycle... It's a wild ride and for Vanessa and I, we're right there at the edge of our seats with everybody else. It's fascinating to watch it happen."

Season 1 and 2 of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.