'Love Is Blind' Star Iyanna McNeely Says She 'Went to Sleep Crying' After Comments About Her Split

When it comes to love, It's been a tough few weeks for Iyanna McNeely. Earlier this month, the Love Is Blind season 2 star and husband Jarrette Jones announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram.

In a new episode of her podcast, Feel in the Blank, Iyanna spoke about the backlash following the announcement with her podcast co-host Kayla Scott and their guest, fellow Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee.

"Of course, the announcement came out this week of Jarrette and I's divorce. I should have did what Jarrette did and just turned off all my comments to begin with, but I just couldn't help myself and, by the end of the day, I went to sleep crying," Iyanna revealed.

She said that most of the comments involved people "making assumptions about people that you don't know."

One aspect of her time on the show that she's struggled with is people blaming her split on how her relationship was portrayed.

"The annoying part is basing their opinions off an hour combined screen time from a 10-episode show and kind of using whatever that excuse is to explain a year and a half relationship," she said.

Iyanna noted that she has turned off her notifications, adding, "And I feel fine ever since."

Following the announcement, she has been leaning on several of her fellow LIB female co-stars, including Natalie, Deepti Vempati, and Danielle Ruhl, who filed for divorce from Nick Thompson that same week after the pair also got together on the show.

"We went out with the whole crew -- you, me, Deepti, Danielle -- and I was like, 'This is good,'" Iyanna said. "I have friends now to support, which is nice."

Iyanna and Jarrette released a joint statement regarding their split on Aug. 17.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," the former couple wrote on Instagram. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

Iyanna, 28, and Jarrette, 32, ended the post, saying, "This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

Earlier this year, Jarrette shared the same sentiment with ET after filming the reunion special.

"I have no regrets," he told ET at the time. "I was able to get everything out of this that I put in."

Iyanna agreed, telling ET, "Overall I think I'm pretty proud of myself for how I handled things."