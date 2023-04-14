'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Explains Why She Made Paul Answer First at the Altar (Exclusive)

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not watched the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 4, please proceed with caution.

The wedding-packed finale of Love Is Blind season 4 ended with just one couple saying no at the altar -- Micah Lussier and Paul Peden. In a shocking moment, Micah redirects the officiant's question to her fiancé, telling him that the "best thing" she could do was to give him "the opportunity to answer first."

Paul then rejects Micah, forcing her to run out of the service in tears. ET spoke with Micah ahead of her season airing and asked her about the historic decision, which no contestant on the reality series has ever made before.

"I would have said yes in that moment. I was willing to risk it. I wasn't afraid that I would say yes and he would say no," Micah explained to ET. "I wasn't afraid of looking stupid. I already looked stupid. F**k it, quite frankly. I wanted him to say yes for him. I wanted him to say yes because it's what he wanted. I didn't want him to feel pressured because he saw someone he loves be so vulnerable."

Micah added of her visible emotions on her wedding day, "I think deep down I knew he wasn't going to say yes, and it hurt. It hurt really bad. I felt like I was walking up to the death of my relationship, and that's why it felt so emotional. At the altar, I wanted to give him that one last chance to prove me wrong. Like, no, you're going to take the leap. You're gonna try. You're going to show me you're willing to risk it all. And he wasn't."

Netflix

ET also spoke with Paul during a recent press day for the show, asking him if Micah hadn't made him answer first whether he would have considered saying yes.

"I don't think so. I think I would have said no still," Paul admitted to ET. "What I said was not this premeditated thing. The truth came out, and I think it would have regardless of what was said."

He added that his decision happened "as the words were coming out of my mouth."

Paul even revealed that he spent the night before his wedding on the phone with his co-star, Zack Goytowski, deliberating over his decision.

"Zack and I were on the phone that night for probably five hours from 10 to 2:30. It was a lot of deliberating, even the next morning. I was so frustrated with myself," Paul shared.

Paul said that though he said no at the altar, he "wouldn't do anything differently," if he were to repeat the experiment.

"If this experiment were iterated thousands of times, it would always end up the way that it did for me. I really think that," he shared. "I would always end up with Micah."

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix. The live reunion special of Love Is Blind season 4 streams Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.