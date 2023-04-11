'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Lussier Breaks Down in Tears Talking About Her Behavior on the Show (Exclusive)

The weeks since season 4 of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix have been difficult for Micah Lussier. The 27-year-old marketing manager has received criticism for her behavior on the show, with many citing her "mean girl" antics in the women's lounge with pal Irina Solomonova, and others calling out her flirtatious conversations with ex Kwame Appiah.

Micah turned Kwame down in the pods in favor of fiancé Paul Peden. Kwame then moved on with fiancée Chelsea Griffin, but when the exes reunited in Mexico, there were definite sparks.

When ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with Micah at a press day, the new reality star was visibly emotional. The interview came shortly after Micah had issued a public apology for her behavior.

"I was caught up in my own story. I was trying to get this happy ending, and I think I was more interested in what was going on with me than with anyone else," Micah explained. "While it wasn't meant to be mean, I wasn't caring or helping them through their difficult times."

Netflix

Micah told ET that she also spoke with Chelsea while they were filming and felt the need to reach out again once the footage had aired.

"When things were happening, I definitely had conversations with Chelsea. The disrespect shown at the pool party is embarrassing," Micah said. "Obviously we were all drinking, but it doesn't erase the fact that it was inappropriate. I think it was disrespectful to her and to Paul, so I apologized to her then. But watching it back, it was still, it was upsetting for me, so I imagine that it was upsetting for her. So I felt the need to reach out again and just remind her that I'm sorry and if she wants to talk or get more information, I was open to that."

Micah added that seeing her post-Mexico conversation with Kwame at Chelsea's birthday party play out caught her "off guard."

"I know at that time, Kwame and I were both completely committed to both our relationships. So watching it, kind of gave me discomfort," she said of the flirtatious exchange. "I immediately felt for Chelsea and felt for Paul... I was like, 'Oh my god, you're not going to like this. I don't like it.' But I think it came from a place of just continuing to get that closure. I felt like every time I saw him, I was trying to apologize for the abrupt end and maybe overcompensating a little bit for how I made him feel."

Netflix

As for how Micah feels she's grown since the show was filmed a year ago, she told ET, "I feel like I matured a lot throughout the process. I feel like I still have a lot to go."

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 drop Friday, April 7. The finale airs Friday, April 14, and the live reunion special will stream on Sunday, April 16 on Netflix.