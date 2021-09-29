'Luis Miguel: La Serie' Season 3 Trailer Shares Glimpse at Singer's Romance With Mariah Carey

The official trailer for the third and final season of Luis Miguel: La Serie is here. The new sneak peek, which dropped on Wednesday, features the first glimpse at Luis Miguel and Mariah Carey's romance.

"Mariah," Diego Boneta, who stars as the iconic Mexican singer, says in the clip before showing a stunning Jade Ewen as Mimi.

"You're very sure of yourself, aren't you?" she asks as they share a kiss and footage of their time together flash onscreen.

Luis and Mariah dated from 1999 to 2001 after meeting in Aspen, Colorado, in 1998. The two were paparazzi magnets, but reportedly ended their relationship because Mariah wanted children and Luis didn't. His former manager, Polo Martínez, once called Mariah Luis' greatest love.

Ewen also shared a sizzling new photo from the third season, writing on Instagram, "First look at Mariah and Luis! ✨💖🔥🎤🎶🇲🇽💃🏽✨Keep your eyes peeled for the final season of Luis Miguel - out 28th October."

The third season once again follows the musician along two timelines. In one, he seeks to bolster his career in the English-speaking markets, and in the other, he faces new challenges that threaten all he has worked for.

"With Luis Miguel's life, reality is just far beyond fiction," Boneta told ET ahead of the show's second season. "What was so important for us for the second season -- and that’s why it took us three years between season 1 and season 2 -- was making sure everything was as accurate as possible. His life was insane."

Known worldwide as "El Sol de México" (The Sun of Mexico), Luis -- who authorized the bio-series and serves as an executive producer -- released his first album, Un sol, in 1982. He's since released 20 studio albums, earned six GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Awards and is known as one of the best-selling artists of all time.

What fascinates his fans is how little is known about the mysterious Latin icon who seldom does interviews and stays out of the public eye.

The third and final season of Luis Miguel: La Serie drops Oct. 28 on Netflix.