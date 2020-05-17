Lynn Shelton, Director of ‘Little Fires Everywhere' and 'Humpday,' Dead at 54

Lynn Shelton, the indie filmmaker and director of Little Fires Everywhere, has died. She was 54.

Shelton died on Friday in Los Angeles as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder, a rep for Shelton confirmed to ET.

"Lynn's twitter bio reads: 'I make movies and direct tv shows and like to laugh. A lot.' Lynn indeed had an infectious laugh, was full of life and had an esprit de corps that touched many," the statement reads in part. "She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, the entertainment industry and her fans."

Additionally, Shelton's romantic and creative partner, comedian Marc Maron, said in a statement to IndieWire: "I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week...It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard."

Shelton kicked off her film career at the 2006 Slamdance Film Festival with We Go Way Back. The project earned the Grand Jury Prize. Her credits also include My Effortless Brilliance, Humpday, Sword of Trust and Your Sister’s Sister. She also worked on series like The Morning Show, Fresh off the Boat, New Girl, Mad Men, GLOW and Little Fires Everywhere.

Following the news of her death, Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to express how heartbroken she was.

"I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday," the actress began. "I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. She said the book truly spoke to her, and that she longed to direct a show that spoke meaningfully about motherhood, sexuality, race, and class in America."

Mark Duplass also tweeted: "We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss."

See more tributes from colleagues, friends and fans, below:

Shelton is survived by her son, Milo Seal, her husband of many years, Kevin Seal, her parents Wendy and Alan Roedell and David "Mac" Shelton and Frauke Rynd. She is also survived by her brothers David Shelton, Robert Rynd and sister Tanya Rynd, as well as Marc Maron, with whom she spent the last year of her life.