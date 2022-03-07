Machine Gun Kelly Explains Matching Tattoo Mishap with Travis Barker

"We were so hyped," MGK explains of what made him and Travis decide to get the tattoos. "We had just done a song and we were like, 'There's a tattoo artist here. Let's just get the name tattooed on us.'"

A couple of months later, though, MGK realized, "Ah, that's definitely not the name of the album anymore."

"I couldn't bring myself to tell Travis because I knew he had the tattoo," MGK admits. "Every day I'd be around him and I'd be on the edge of my seat, all stiff and nothing came out 'cause I just was waiting for the right vibe."

That moment came when the duo was hanging out and having a good time one day.

"He was just laughing, and I was like, 'Oh, this is a great moment.' Everything we were saying we were just dying laughing and having a great time," MGK says. "I was like, 'Hey man, you should come sit next to me really quick.' And then I pressed record on my phone."

In the video, MGK told Travis, "OK we're friends no matter what, right? Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms? I'm changing the album name."

Travis took the news well, laughing hysterically at the situation. On Ellen, MGK shares that the mishap won't stop him and Travis from getting matching ink again, this time of the actual album name, Mainstream Sellout.

"I'll maybe wait for release day, just for his own [security]," MGK quips, "but I'm sure we'll get it tattooed just to bring it full-circle."

Mainstream Sellout is due out March 25.